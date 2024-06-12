BJP faces 10% worry despite Nitish and Chirag coming to their aid in Bihar

In Bihar, the BJP was left with a lot of pondering to do despite emerging on top with its allies in Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The saffron party and Nitish Kumar's JD (U) both won way more seats than the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), but trailed the latter in vote share.

The RJD secured 22.14% of the votes despite winning only four seats. It was a handsome percentage increase for the party from the 15.36% it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and just a shade less than the 23.11% it had won in the 2020 Assembly election.

As for the BJP, the 20.52% vote share it ended up with was less than the 23.58% vote share it had won in 2019 and nearly 6% less than the 29.40% it achieved in the 2014 election.

"The vote share being almost 10% lower than in 2014 must be a big worry for the BJP top brass," remarked political analyst Pramod Kumar.

The Janata Dal United JD(U), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, got 18.52% of the votes, and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the other key NDA ally led by Chirag Paswan, received 6.47%.

The declining vote share is a major concern for the BJP, which is set to revamp its state unit ahead of the assembly elections due in October next year.

BJP's deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, from the Koeri caste, who has till now been seen as a rising star, could fall out of favour.