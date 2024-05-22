Why BJP will struggle to repeat their clean sweep in Rajasthan in 2024

As June 4 draws near in Rajasthan, everyone is discussing overtime how the BJP and Congress have performed in this bi-polar state. The central question is whether BJP will be able to repeat the clean sweep that it recorded in Rajasthan in 2014 and 2019 elections.

The buzz is that it can't as the Congress is reportedly set for a strong showing in about five to six seats and quite competitive in an additional four to five seats.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in fact, recently acknowledged in an interview that the BJP may face losses in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot have both claimed that the Congress will secure double-digit seats.

This confidence in the Congress camp stems from a noticeable decrease in voter turnout.

Voting in Rajasthan decreased by approximately 5.85% in the first phase and by 3.39% in the second phase compared to 2019, with an average decline of 4.62%. Despite riding on the wave of issues like the removal of Article 370 from Kashmir and the Ram Mandir, the BJP was surprised by the lower voting percentage.

In response to the poor voter turnout in the first phase, the BJP high command took immediate action, summoning state organization leaders and urged them to boost voter participation. While there was an increase in voter turnout in the next phase, it remained lower than in 2019.

To defend its seats, the BJP deployed its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign vigorously in Rajasthan. The party is banking on PM Modi’s popularity, and emphasized his guarantees and the Ram Temple construction, while criticizing the Congress for its alleged appeasement politics and corruption during its previous tenures.

In contrast, the Congress campaign focused on economic issues such as inflation and unemployment while harping on its Nyay patra. The party also raised concerns about the misuse of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), framing the narrative as a threat to democracy and the Constitution.

Experts suggest that the election in Rajasthan was fought more on local issues, candidate profiles and caste dynamics rather than religious and nationalist themes, potentially weakening the BJP’s traditional campaign strategies.

Vasundhara Raje Scindia and the turmoil within the BJP

The BJP faces stiff competition in several key constituencies, including Dausa, Nagaur, Churu, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Banswara, Bharatpur, Jalore,Karauli-Dholpur, Kota, and Tonk Sawai Madhopur. Of these, Congress appears particularly strong in the first five.

The main reason being cited for the decline in BJP's support is the weakening of the "Modi magic." Additionally, sidelining former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia may also prove costly for the BJP.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP broke from tradition by contesting under Modi's leadership instead of Raje's and won. Since then, efforts have been made to marginalise Raje and her supporters, evident in ticket distribution during the assembly elections, cabinet formation, and Lok Sabha ticket allocation.

Experts suggest that Raje is very upset with this and hence distanced herself from the election campaign, focusing solely on the Jhalawar seat where her son Dushyant Singh contested.

Furthermore, there is resentment among various factions within the BJP, particularly over appointing first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma as Chief Minister. Agriculture Minister Kirodilal Meena has openly expressed his displeasure multiple times. Consequently, the BJP is likely to suffer from internal turmoil, which may not be as publicly visible as it can be in the Congress camp, but can nevertheless impact their Lok Sabha prospects.