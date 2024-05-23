The big changes in Bengal's Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and the impact they could have

So, have Bengal's political parties learnt a lesson from the past? If political observers and politicians belonging to various parties are to be believed, they have.

TMC leaders claim they have asked the party's local leaders to restrain their workers, as violence in one phase can dent the party's prospects in the following phases.

The main opposition, the BJP, remains restrained for a different reason.

Ahead of the 2021 assembly election, some senior BJP leaders delivered a series of inflammatory speeches, espousing violence. The BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh gave the slogan 'bodol hobey, bodlao hobey' (there will be a change and revenge). However, after the TMC got a massive mandate, BJP workers bore the brunt of widespread post-poll violence.

The possibility of adverse impact and reprisal has kept political workers unusually restrained and violence or threats of violence have gone missing from the speeches of senior politicians. However, whether the parties have, indeed, learned a lesson on violence can only be ascertained after the elections are over.

Key changes in TMC's strategy

One of the strategic changes in the TMC's campaign is that in 2019, their campaign was more focussed on national issues and multiple TMC leaders had pegged Banerjee as a potential prime ministerial candidate of a coalition between regional parties.

This time, the TMC's campaign is focussed more on Bengal – how the TMC government's welfare schemes are supporting people's lives, while the Modi government is depriving Bengal.

The party barely brought up Banerjee's potential premiership. Rather, Banerjee herself hinted she merely intends to help the INDIA bloc replace the Modi government so that Bengal gets a friendly government at the Centre. The TMC realised that the majority of the Bengali voters were more comfortable with having Banerjee as the CM.

In this connection, another significant change from the 2019 campaign is the TMC's pitch branding the BJP as "anti-Bengali". The party added the Bengali ethnonationalism/regionalism plank to their campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly election, made gains, and is continuing with it.

Recently, responding to PM Modi's remark castigating meat and fish consumption during the Hindu festival of Navratri, Banerjee gave an open invitation to Modi to have any fish preparation of his choice at her home. She said she will cook. Portraying the BJP as anti-fish is a way of portraying the party as anti-Bengali.