The troubling presence of Mansoor Ali Khan in 'Aavesham'

Malayalam cinema may have 'peaked' amid a string of critical and commercial successes but the industry still has a long way to go when it comes to being sensitive and sensible on issues relating to misogyny. Not sure what this is about? Let me explain.

Fahadh Faasil's recent mass entertainer Aavesham was packed with action and humour. However, after seeing Mansoor Ali Khan on the big screen, I was completely put off. And not surprisingly many of my friends agreed with me.

For those who have not yet watched the film, Mansoor Ali Khan's 'Reddy' was Fahadh's Ranga's guru or mentor who took him under his wing. This alone was disturbing and uncomfortable enough given that the former made inappropriate remarks about rape in the past.

In a press meet last year after the release of Leo, Mansoor Ali Khan said he had hoped to have a 'rape scene' in the film as he had in older Tamil films starring actors like Khushbhu and Roja.

He said, "When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it's not new to me. But these guys didn't even show Trisha to me on the sets..."