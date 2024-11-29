On the Intl Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, a tribute to the journalists killed in Gaza

"I hope you come out safe from this war. Take care; I miss you. I swear, I miss you, and I pray for you every day. May Allah be pleased with you." These were the last words Moamen Al Sharafi, Al Jazeera's correspondent in Gaza, heard from his family. He never had the chance to say goodbye or conduct proper burial rituals. His entire family was killed when Israel bombed the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza in December 2023, two months after the war broke out.

Instead, Moamen put on his press vest, fought back the tears, and looked straight into the camera because duty calls!

"We are forbidden from the last farewell look at our parents, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. We are forbidden from burying them with dignity. We have been deprived of the simplest things that any person is entitled to," said Moamen and closed his eyes following a deep sigh after he was done reporting.

Moamen is not the first to go through the harrowing experience of learning about the death of your loved ones while on air and having to report it. It has been the normal for Palestinian journalists since the beginning of Israel's recent "genocidal" war on Gaza.

"It's a difficult moment in the life of a Palestinian journalist, when they go to cover an incident for the news and find out that the news is their own family," said Wael Dahdouh, the bureau chief of Al Jazeera, who lost his family including his one and a half-year-old grandson in an Israeli airstrike that hit their house, just days into beginning of the war.

Wael stood facing away from the camera for once, leaning against the wall to hide his tears as he bid farewell to his family at the Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital.

When he turned to face the camera wherein he was going to be interviewed by a colleague, it had to be done the same way like many other interviews before.

So Wael composed himself and began to speak but his voice gradually lost assurance while talking about the number of family members he had lost. Then Wael broke down. Tears filled his eyes as he mentioned his seven-year-old daughter Sham, the second-youngest of the victims.