TNIE Shadow Budget: Making every rupee contribute towards building an equitable India

The Budget, while in exercise in nominal numbers, is expected to help all of us live and aspire for a better real life. It is expected to help solve current problems and allow us to invest in our future. It is meant to be an exercise in continuity, with resource mobilisation and allocation choices being made for the long run. In addition, we need to prepare ourselves for uncertainties of life like COVID-19, policy mishaps (demonetisation and defective GST regime) and meaningless wars and conflicts.

Here, we assess the effectiveness of the union government's resource mobilisation and allocation strategy of the last decade and outline the changes that must be made for rebuilding our ability to grow and building an equitable society.

Government must own up creation of Economic as well as Social Infrastructure

At our stage of development, we need a large investment in economic as well as social infrastructure. We cannot afford to invest in one at the cost of the other. At the same time, the resource mobilisation strategy must combine a judicious mix of tax and non-tax revenue and borrowings. Given that we are a low middle-income society, we will be starved of capital for the foreseeable future. Consequently, our households and businesses, particularly the small ones, will have limited ability to take risk, and deal with uncertainty. Demonetisation, defective GST regime, and COVID-19 have only made it worse.

The government, therefore, must borrow the required amount and invest in our future. An obsessive focus on managing an artificially assigned fiscal deficit limit compromises our ability to help people aspire for a better life. We must not let hopelessness set in, which the RBI’s consumer confidence survey has been hinting at for a while. The survey’s Current Situation Index has been in the pessimism zone (score below 100) since June 2017, except for May, 2019.

In difficult economic situations, an average household is forced to cut down on discretionary expenditure, which is visible in sharp drop in enrolment (from its peak) in engineering colleges, declining household investment in housing, etc. The recent recovery in housing sector is reported to be K-shaped and the sector is expected to slow down this year.

We must also remember that we are yet to solve the problem of malnutrition, even if we believe that we have solved the hunger problem – free food to 80 crore people under PM-GKY does not support that belief, though.

We have highlighted the current challenges facing us in an earlier article -- Want growth? Just teach India better, keep everyone healthy and yes, drop those EV subsidies. If we want people to live better lives, we must address these challenges through consistent resource mobilisation and allocation strategy – a strategy that must address genuine concerns and is not swayed by short-term pressures from various lobbies.