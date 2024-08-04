Strikes on Gaza kill 12, stabbing in Israel kills 2 as fears of wider war spike

TEL AVIV: Israeli strikes killed 12 people in Gaza, including four who were sheltering in a tent camp inside a hospital complex on Sunday, while a stabbing attack carried out by a Palestinian killed two people in a Tel Aviv suburb.

Tensions have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing of two senior militants in separate strikes in Lebanon and Iran last week. Those killings brought threats of revenge from Iran and its allies and raised fears of an even more destructive regional war.

A 70-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man were killed in the stabbing attack, according to Israel's Magen David Adom rescue service .The police said the attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant, who was “neutralized,” and that a search was underway for other suspects.

The rescuers said the wounded were found in three different locations, each about 500 meters (yards) apart, adding to concerns that more than one assailant was involved.