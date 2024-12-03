No lawyer turns up on Hindu leader Chinmoy Das's behalf, bail hearing set for January 2

DHAKA: A Bangladesh court on Tuesday deferred to January 2 hearing on the bail petition of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachary on a government plea as no lawyer appeared on his behalf.

Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 for alleged sedition.

He was denied bail and sent to jail by a Chattogram court on November 26, triggering protests by his supporters.

"The bail petition hearing (of Brahmachary) was scheduled for today (Tuesday). The court of Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mohammad Saiful Islam rescheduled the date as the prosecution side submitted a time petition as no lawyer appeared as defence counsel," a government prosecutor told reporters.