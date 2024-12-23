UK minister assures Sikh citizens of protection amid allegations of 'harassment' by Indian agencies: Report

UK Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis has stated that any attempts by "foreign countries" to intimidate or harass British citizens will not be tolerated. His statement follows allegations from Sikhs living in the UK, who claim they are being "targeted by or on behalf of the Indian government," reported The Guardian. Similar accusations have been raised by Sikh organisations in Canada and the US, many of which are reportedly associated with Khalistani or secessionist movements. The Indian government has previously dismissed such claims as baseless.
The Guardian reported that Jarvis wrote to the Sikh Federation, an organisation which is said to have Khalistani ties, assuring them of protection. This followed complaints from Sikhs about being questioned at UK airports by officials allegedly linked to the Indian government.
"We do not tolerate intimidation or threats to life and will continue to use all available tools through our intelligence agencies and police forces to ensure people's safety. Any attempt by a foreign power to intimidate, harass, or harm individuals or communities in the UK will not be tolerated," Jarvis wrote in a letter dated December 10, which surfaced in media reports on December 19.
In the 2021 Census, 525,865 people identified as Sikh, representing 0.9% of the usual resident population in England and Wales according to government sources.
India’s former foreign secretary and diplomat Kanwal Sibal criticised Jarvis, stating that his remarks align with the UK's history of accommodating Khalistani elements. Sibal expressed concerns on X, asserting that Jarvis’ comments implying that the Indian government was targeting Sikhs were out of line. He further alleged that "UK authorities have supported Khalistani extremists and ISI operatives", "enabling threats to India’s sovereignty and security." Sibal also accused UK politicians of interfering in India’s internal affairs and called for a firm response to such actions.
Jarvis urges India to "cooperate" with Canada on Nijjar probe
Jarvis, in his December 10 letter, also called on India to cooperate with Canada regarding the investigation into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to The Guardian.
The remarks come amid Canada’s accusations that the Indian government was involved in Nijjar’s killing. India has categorically denied the claims, calling them "preposterous" and asserting that no credible evidence has been provided. India has also criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allegedly using the issue to appeal to Canada’s large Sikh community for political gain.
Jarvis further stated, “We take the findings from the Canadian investigations very seriously and the UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, and we encourage all involved parties, including the government of India, to cooperate with the legal process.”
The UK and Canada are part of the Five Eyes, a multilateral intelligence-sharing network of over 20 different agencies of five English-speaking countries — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.
India has maintained that the allegations are unfounded and lack credible evidence.
India's Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh reiterated in the Lok Sabha on December 20, 2024 that Canada has provided "no evidence whatsoever" to substantiate its "serious allegations" against India regarding the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Responding to a query from Congress MP Manish Tewari, Singh criticised Canada’s narrative, stating it serves an "anti-India separatist agenda" and undermines bilateral ties.
Singh emphasised that India has consistently urged Canada to act against anti-India elements operating from its soil, warning that continuing with such narratives would harm relations.
Regarding concerns raised by Tewari about Indian nationals' safety in the US and Canada, Singh assured that their welfare remains a priority for the government. He also highlighted India's engagement with the US on shared security concerns, including connections between organised criminals, gun runners, and terrorists, which are being examined by a high-level enquiry committee.
The Indian government has urged swift redressal of issues affecting its nationals in both countries.