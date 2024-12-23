UK minister assures Sikh citizens of protection amid allegations of 'harassment' by Indian agencies: Report

Jarvis urges India to "cooperate" with Canada on Nijjar probe

Jarvis, in his December 10 letter, also called on India to cooperate with Canada regarding the investigation into the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to The Guardian.

The remarks come amid Canada’s accusations that the Indian government was involved in Nijjar’s killing. India has categorically denied the claims, calling them "preposterous" and asserting that no credible evidence has been provided. India has also criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allegedly using the issue to appeal to Canada’s large Sikh community for political gain.

Jarvis further stated, “We take the findings from the Canadian investigations very seriously and the UK has full confidence in Canada’s judicial system. All countries should respect sovereignty and the rule of law, and we encourage all involved parties, including the government of India, to cooperate with the legal process.”

The UK and Canada are part of the Five Eyes, a multilateral intelligence-sharing network of over 20 different agencies of five English-speaking countries — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US.

India has maintained that the allegations are unfounded and lack credible evidence.