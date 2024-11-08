Mexican man gets 39 years in Michigan prison for a killing that became campaign issue

GRAND RAPIDS: A Mexican national who is in the U.S. illegally was sentenced Thursday to 39 years in a Michigan prison for killing his girlfriend, a crime that suddenly was thrust into the U.S. presidential race because of the man's immigration status.

"The actions I took on the night of March 22 do not define who my people are. I apologize with the utmost respect to all immigrants from all walks of life," Brandon Ortiz Vite told a judge in Grand Rapids.

Ortiz Vite, 26, pleaded guilty in September to murder and other crimes.

Ruby Garcia was found shot to death on the side of a Grand Rapids highway.

She and Ortiz Vite had been in a car on U.S. 131, arguing about their relationship, when he shot her in the head, removed her body from the car and drove away, investigators said.