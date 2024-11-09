Biden's delay to exit elections cost Democrats the election: Former House Speaker Pelosi

Joe Biden’s delay in exiting the 2024 presidential election cost the election for the Democrats according to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We live with what happened,” Pelosi said days after Donald Trump won the elections for his second term as the President of the US.

The statement was made by Pelosi in an interview with the New York Times for the ‘The Interview’ podcast.

“Had the president gotten out sooner,” Pelosi said, “there may have been other candidates in the race. The anticipation was that, if the president were to step aside, that there would be an open primary.”

“And as I say, Kamala may have, I think she would have done well in that and been stronger going forward. But we don’t know that. That didn’t happen. We live with what happened,” Pelosi added

Pelosi further went on to say “Because the president endorsed Kamala Harris immediately, that really made it almost impossible to have a primary at that time. If it had been much earlier, it would have been different.”

As Democrats argued, pointing fingers, over Harris's loss and the second Trump presidency, with many from Harris's camp calling him a "fascist," Pelosi's remarks hit hard.

The New York Times said that Pelosi “went to great lengths to defend the Biden administration’s legislative accomplishments, most of which took place during his first two years when she was the House speaker”.

The Republicans won the House in 2022. Pelosi, now 84, was re-elected this week for her 20th two-year term.