The story of how Trump went from diminished ex-president to a victor once again

Harris fails to make her case for change

Trump's campaign aides quickly pivoted to taking Harris down. They belittled her as unserious, with ads focused on her laugh. They labeled her "dangerously liberal," highlighting the progressive policies she had embraced when she first ran for president in 2020.

They argued her "joyful warrior" messaging was fundamentally at odds with the sour mood of the electorate, and responded gleefully to Harris telling voters "We are not going back" when many voters seemed to want just that.

Though Trump had left office with a dismal approval rating, that number had ticked up considerably in the years that followed, amid concerns over high prices and the influx of migrants who entered the country illegally after Biden relaxed restrictions.

Harris' momentum was just a sugar high, they said. Tony Fabrizio, the campaign pollster, called it "a kind of out-of-body experience where we have suspended reality." Soon, they predicted, what they dubbed the "Harris honeymoon" would subside.

Trump's campaign insisted they did not fundamentally change their strategy with Harris as their rival. Instead, they tried to cast her as the incumbent, tying her to every one of the Biden administration's most unpopular policies. Trump, the 78-year-old former president, would be the candidate of change — and one who had been tested.

Harris played right into their hands. Asked during an October appearance on "The View" if there was anything she would have done differently than Biden over the last four years, she responded that there was "not a thing that comes to mind."

Trump's campaign rejoiced when they heard the clip, which they quickly cut into ads.

Harris, they believed, failed to articulate a forward-looking agenda that represented a break from the unpopular incumbent. And she struggled to distance herself from some of the far-left positions she had taken during the 2020 Democratic primary — sometimes denying positions she was on record as having taken, or failing to offer a clear explanation for her change of heart.

She spent much of the final stretch of the campaign reverting to Biden's strategy of casting Trump as a fundamental threat to democracy.

But the country made clear it was "ready to move in a different direction," said longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski. "They want someone who's going to change. They don't have to think back 20 or 30 years. They can think back to four and five years ago. And they want that back in the White House."