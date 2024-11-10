Israel PM Netanyahu admits ordering pager attacks in Lebanon that killed 40

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday, in a first public disclosure, that he had okayed a September attack on Hezbollah in which hundreds of communication devices exploded across Lebanon.

"Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon," his spokesman, Omer Dostri, told journalists of the attacks.

Lebanese government officials and Hezbollah had previously blamed Israel for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group and vowed revenge.

Hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.

They killed nearly 40 people and wounded nearly 3,000, and preceded Israel's ongoing bombing assault and ground invasion of Lebanon.

More than 3,000 people have been killed in Lebanon since clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began in October 2023, according to the health ministry, including at least 1,964 since September 23, according to an AFP tally of official figures.