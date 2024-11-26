Israel bombards central Beirut as its leadership prepares to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah

The deal calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting and would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border.

Thousands of Lebanese troopsand U.N. peacekeepers would deploy in the south, and an international panel headed by the United States would monitor all sides’ compliance.

But implementation remains a major question mark. Israel has demanded the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations. Lebanese officials have rejected writing that into the proposal. Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz insisted on Tuesday that the military would strike Hezbollah if the U.N. peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, doesn’t provide “effective enforcement” of the deal.

“If you don’t act, we will act, and with great force,” he said, speaking with U.N. special envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday that Israel’s security concerns had been addressed in the U.S.-French-brokered deal.

“There is not an excuse for not implementing a ceasefire. Otherwise, Lebanon will fall apart,” Borrell told reporters in Fiuggi, Italy, on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting. He said the U.S. would chair a ceasefire implementation committee, and France would participate at the request of Lebanon.