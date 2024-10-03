Deadly Israeli strike kills at least six in central Beirut

BEIRUT: Israel carried out a deadly air raid Thursday on a Hezbollah rescue facility in central Beirut, Lebanese sources said, after multiple Israeli ground troops were killed near the border.

According to a Lebanese health ministry toll, the Israeli strike killed at least six people.

The second strike targeting the capital's centre this week follows Iran launching its largest missile attack yet on its arch-foe Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn Tehran would pay for its "big mistake".

Iran, which backs Hezbollah, said it would step up its response if Israel retaliates, defying calls for de-escalation in a war that has cost more than 1,000 lives in Lebanon.

Israel, shifting its focus from the Gaza war sparked by Hamas's October 7 attack, says it is trying to secure its border with Lebanon so tens of thousands of Israelis displaced by nearly a year of exchanges of fire with Hezbollah can return home.

Israel has bombarded Hezbollah's south Beirut stronghold, having dealt a significant blow to the group last week by killing its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in a massive strike.

A day after its military said it was conducting "targeted ground raids" in south Lebanon, Israel reported the first death of a soldier in the Israel-Hezbollah war, a toll that later rose to eight dead.