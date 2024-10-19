Israeli footage showing the last minutes of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar's life sets off a debate over his legacy

In Khan Younis, Sinwar's birthplace, mourners in a bombed-out mosque recited the funeral prayer for a Muslim when the body is missing. Israel has kept Sinwar's body. Dozens of men and children took part in the prayers.

And in Wadi al-Zayne, a town in Lebanon's Chouf region with a significant Palestinian population, Bilal Farhat said Sinwar's death made him a symbol of heroic resistance.

"He died fighting on the front line. It gives him some sort of mystical hero aura," Farhat said.

Across the Arab and Muslim world, and away from the devastation in Gaza, opinions varied.

One thing, though, was clear. The footage was hailed by supporters and even some critics as evidence of a man killed in confrontation who was not hidden in a tunnel surrounded by hostages as Israel and most of the Western media has repeatedly claimed for much of the last year.

Three days after he was killed, Israel's military dropped leaflets in south Gaza, showing another image of Sinwar lying dead on a chair, with his finger cut and blood running down his forehead. "Sinwar destroyed your lives. He hid in a dark hole and was liquidated while escaping fearfully," the leaflet said.