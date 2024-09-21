Lanka vote to elect president among 38 contenders

COLOMBO: In the first election to be held after the unprecedented economic collapse in 2022 and the people’s protest movement, Aragalaya, Sri Lankans will on Saturday exercise their franchise to elect the island’s ninth president.

Thirty-eight candidates are in the race for top job that has three frontrunners: incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe who is an independent candidate, opposition leader and leader of the Samagi Jan Balawegala (SJB) Sajith Premadasa and leader of the National People’s Power (NPP), Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The 17 million registered voters include one million first time voters and 1.6 million migrant workers. Out of the total, 56% of the voters are women.