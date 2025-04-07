China accuses US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs

BANGKOK: China on Monday accused the US of unilateralism, protectionism and economic bullying with tariffs, while calling on representatives of American companies including Tesla, to 'take concrete actions' to resolve the tariffs.

Putting 'America First' over international rules harms the stability of global production and the supply chain that can seriously impacts the world's economic recovery, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters.

Last week, Trump put an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of 'Liberation Day,' coming on top of two rounds of 10% tariffs already declared in February and March, which Trump said was due to Beijing's role in the fentanyl crisis.