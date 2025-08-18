Inside Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: Ukraine security guarantees, flexibility on NATO's role, talks with Putin

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would ensure any future peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia “works," offering what he described as "very good protection" for Ukraine but left open the question of whether NATO would play a central role.
In a high-stakes Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US President signaled a willingness to support long-term security guarantees.
“We’ll give them good protection,” Trump said, though when pressed on whether that would resemble NATO’s Article 5 collective defense commitment, he replied: “It hasn’t been discussed yet.”
Zelenskyy, asked what guarantees he needed, replied: “Everything” from equipment to intelligence. He also delivered a personal letter from his wife Olena to First Lady Melania Trump, thanking her for efforts to help return Ukrainian children taken to Russia.
But the most striking development came near the end of the meeting, when Trump announced he would be speaking to Vladimir Putin again later today, following ongoing discussions with European leaders also gathered at the White House.
The call would mark his second direct engagement with the Russian leader in four days, an indication that Trump is attempting to personally steer negotiations toward a resolution. “I just met with Zelenskyy, and we covered a lot of territory,” Trump said.
“I plan to speak with President Putin again later today,” he added.
“If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat," Trump said, referring to possible three-way talks among Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump.
"We’re going to work with Russia, we’re going to work with Ukraine.”
That statement instantly reframed the day’s diplomacy.
Trump’s move to keep direct lines open with Moscow even as European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, advocate a tougher approach underscores his central role in shaping the next phase of the conflict.
The White House has not released details yet of what Trump plans to discuss with Putin, but US Special envoy Steve Witkoff said after the Alaska summit that the Russian president had expressed willingness to entertain “land swap” proposals and limited security guarantees, contingent on Ukraine renouncing NATO membership and ceding Crimea.
While Trump didn’t mention these specifics, he did reiterate his belief that a ceasefire was not essential — a position more closely aligned with Moscow’s narrative than Kyiv’s.
“I don’t think you need a ceasefire to end the war,” he said
Still, Zelenskyy remained diplomatic, thanking the US President many times in his opening remarks. Sitting opposite him was Vice-President JD Vance, who had publicly berated him in February for not showing enough gratitude, an episode clearly not forgotten by many.
This time, Trump praised Zelenskyy’s trademark black jacket—criticized in February by right-wing media. “I love it,” he said, pointing to the outfit as they shook hands at the West Wing.
Both men sat with hands clasped, taking questions amiably. When Trump called on Glenn, he told Zelenskyy, “You look fabulous in that suit.” Trump quickly added: “I said the same thing!”
Monday’s Trump-Zelenskyy meeting ended with smiles and pleasantries, alongside agreement on some points regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The levity, however, masked unease in Kyiv and allied capitals that Trump may again be shifting toward Putin after the Alaska summit.
“We want to stop the killing and get this settled,” Trump said, calling the day’s talks “very successful.”