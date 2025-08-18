Inside Trump-Zelenskyy meeting: Ukraine security guarantees, flexibility on NATO's role, talks with Putin

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States would ensure any future peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia “works," offering what he described as "very good protection" for Ukraine but left open the question of whether NATO would play a central role.

In a high-stakes Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the US President signaled a willingness to support long-term security guarantees.

“We’ll give them good protection,” Trump said, though when pressed on whether that would resemble NATO’s Article 5 collective defense commitment, he replied: “It hasn’t been discussed yet.”

Zelenskyy, asked what guarantees he needed, replied: “Everything” from equipment to intelligence. He also delivered a personal letter from his wife Olena to First Lady Melania Trump, thanking her for efforts to help return Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

But the most striking development came near the end of the meeting, when Trump announced he would be speaking to Vladimir Putin again later today, following ongoing discussions with European leaders also gathered at the White House.

The call would mark his second direct engagement with the Russian leader in four days, an indication that Trump is attempting to personally steer negotiations toward a resolution. “I just met with Zelenskyy, and we covered a lot of territory,” Trump said.

“I plan to speak with President Putin again later today,” he added.

“If everything works out today, we’ll have a trilat," Trump said, referring to possible three-way talks among Zelenskyy, Putin and Trump.

"We’re going to work with Russia, we’re going to work with Ukraine.”