Zelenskyy meets Trump at White House, hints at trilateral talks with Putin if ‘everything works out’

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that if his meeting with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky went well he expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin with the objective of ending the Ukraine-Russia war.

"We're going to have a meeting. I think if everything works out well today we'll have a trilat and I think there will be a reasonable chance of ending the war when we do that," said Trump, sitting alongside Zelensky at the White House.

Zelensky thanked Trump for hosting the talks, which will be expanded to include European leaders later in the day.

"Thank you for (the) invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war," he said.

The US president however repeated his view that a ceasefire was not necessary to end the Russia-Ukraine war, echoing earlier comments that brought his position more in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he met last week. "I don't think you need a ceasefire," Trump said.

"I know that it might be good to have, but I can also understand strategically why one country or the other wouldn't want it. You have a ceasefire and they rebuild and rebuild and rebuild and you know maybe they don't want that," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump also said that the US will be involved in providing security guarantees as part of a peace agreement on ending Russia's war.

The US president said that while European countries are "the first line of defense because they are there, they are Europe, we're going to help them out also. We'll be involved."

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump comes after the US president held bilateral talks with his Russian President in Alaska on August 15.

The European political heavy-hitters were left out of Trump’s summit with Putin as they look to safeguard Ukraine and the continent from any widening aggression from Moscow.

Monday’s showing is a sign both of the progress and the possible distress coming out of the Friday summit, as many of Europe’s leaders are descending on Washington with the explicit goal of protecting Ukraine’s interests, a rare and sweeping show of diplomatic force.