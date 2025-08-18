Putin briefs PM Modi on Trump summit; India reiterates call for peace in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday -- their second call in ten days -- to brief him on his summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.
The call comes amid mounting pressure from Washington over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, which the Trump administration argues is helping finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine even as India continues to push for a peaceful resolution and hopes the recent dialogue between the two leaders in Alaska may offer a path toward that end.
Putin, who initiated the conversation, shared his take on the meeting with Trump and Modi responded by reaffirming India’s position -- "support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."
"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska," Modi posted on social media. "India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard."
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Putin shared his assessment of his meeting with President Trump. The leaders also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, underscoring their intention to deepen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" and agreed to stay in close touch.
"While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard," External Affairs Ministry said.
The two leaders also touched upon a number of issues of bilateral cooperation with a view to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.
The timing of the conversation is politically charged.
Just weeks ago, Trump slapped a 25% punitive tariff on Indian goods, citing New Delhi’s refusal to scale down energy imports from Russia. This came on top of a 25% reciprocal tariff imposed by India, signalling rising trade friction. The tarrifs will go into effect on August 27.
Meanwhile, New Delhi has pushed back firmly. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has stressed that India’s energy policy is dictated by national interest and market realities, not external pressure. "India-Russia relations are a steady and time-tested partnership," the ministry said, warning against viewing the relationship "through the prism of a third country."
India has consistently called for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, with Modi engaging both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and repeatedly remarking that "this is not an era of war." While calling for peace, India has refused to join Western sanctions or publicly criticise Moscow.
Monday's call follows Modi and Putin’s August 8 conversation, which came a day after National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with the Russian president in Moscow. That visit reaffirmed both sides’ intent to expand strategic ties across defence, energy, and global security.
Notablt, the MEA on Saturday welcomed the August 15 summit in Alaska and commended Putin and Trump for initiative to bring peace to Ukraine.
"India welcomes the Summit meeting in Alaska between US President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia... Their leadership in the pursuit of peace is highly commendable," the MEA had said.