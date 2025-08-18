Putin briefs PM Modi on Trump summit; India reiterates call for peace in Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday -- their second call in ten days -- to brief him on his summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska last week.

The call comes amid mounting pressure from Washington over India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, which the Trump administration argues is helping finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine even as India continues to push for a peaceful resolution and hopes the recent dialogue between the two leaders in Alaska may offer a path toward that end.

Putin, who initiated the conversation, shared his take on the meeting with Trump and Modi responded by reaffirming India’s position -- "support for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy."

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska," Modi posted on social media. "India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard."

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Putin shared his assessment of his meeting with President Trump. The leaders also discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, underscoring their intention to deepen the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" and agreed to stay in close touch.

"While thanking President Putin, Prime Minister underlined India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. He reiterated that India supports all efforts in this regard," External Affairs Ministry said.