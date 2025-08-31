India ready to convey ceasefire signal to Russia, says Zelenskyy after call with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said India has expressed readiness to urge Russia to agree to a ceasefire in its ongoing war with Ukraine.
After a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Zelenskyy wrote on X, "India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Thank you."
Calling the interaction a "productive and important conversation," the Ukrainian leader said it was "a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace," while adding that he had informed Modi of his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace.
"Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people," he wrote.
"I thank the Prime Minister for his words of condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," he added.
Zelenskyy stressed that the end of the war should begin with an immediate ceasefire.
"The end of this war must begin with an immediate ceasefire, with the necessary silence. This position is understood and supported by everyone. It is impossible to speak meaningfully about peace while our cities and communities are under constant fire," he said.
The two leaders also reviewed bilateral ties, with Zelenskyy pointing to a possible in-person meeting as preparations continue for the India–Ukraine Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
"We also discussed our bilateral relations, preparations for exchange of visits, and the holding of a meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission. There is potential we can realize. I will be glad to meet the Prime Minister in the near future," Zelenskyy said.
Prime Minister Modi, in turn, reaffirmed India’s support for a peaceful settlement of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that India has consistently advocated for de-escalation and humanitarian considerations in the ongoing crisis.
"India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," Modi posted on X, emphasising India's commitment to restoring peace and stability in the region.
Modi is scheduled to meet Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit.