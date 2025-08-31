India ready to convey ceasefire signal to Russia, says Zelenskyy after call with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday said India has expressed readiness to urge Russia to agree to a ceasefire in its ongoing war with Ukraine.

After a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, Zelenskyy wrote on X, "India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia and other leaders during the meetings on the sidelines of the summit. Thank you."

Calling the interaction a "productive and important conversation," the Ukrainian leader said it was "a shared vision among partners on how to achieve real peace," while adding that he had informed Modi of his willingness to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss peace.

"Almost two weeks have passed, and during this time, when Russia should have been preparing for diplomacy, Moscow has given no positive signal – only carried out cynical strikes on civilian targets and killed dozens of our people," he wrote.