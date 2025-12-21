'Can't find any of those': Victims, lawmakers criticize US DOJ's partial release of Epstein files

WASHINGTON: Victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Saturday expressed anger after a long-awaited cache of records from cases against him were released with many pages blacked out and photos censored.

The trove of material released by the US Justice Department included photographs of former president Bill Clinton and other famous names in Epstein's social circle including Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson.

But blackouts of many of the documents -- combined with control over the release by officials in President Donald Trump's administration -- fueled allegations of a high-level cover-up.

Democrats demanded answers after one image that included a photo of Trump was no longer visible in the Justice Department's online release.

"If they're taking this down, just imagine how much more they're trying to hide," said senior Democrat Chuck Schumer. "This could be one of the biggest cover ups in American history."

US media reported over a dozen other images being removed from the trove of files.

The US Department of Justice issued a statement late Saturday defending its decision to retract files after their release.

"Photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information," read the statement posted to X.