South-East Asia region reports highest number of cancer cases, WHO calls for joint efforts

Cancer services are included in health benefit packages in only six countries. Screening for specific cancers is low, citing an example she said that cervical cancer screening has less than fifty per cent coverage in seven countries, which is much below the target of seventy percent required for elimination of cervical cancer as a public health problem.

“Late diagnosis, when treatment is generally less effective and costlier, is common. National capacities remain inadequate to manage the increasing cancer burden. Not all countries of the Region have functioning population-based cancer registries or national surveillance systems that include cancer indicators for routine reporting. Only three per cent of patients in need of palliative care are estimated to be receiving the care,” she added.

To overcome challenges through a contextualised, evidence-based approach, WHO worked with Member States and partners in co-creating the WHO South-East Asia Regional Strategy for Comprehensive Cancer Prevention and management 2024-2030, the implementation of which was approved at the seventy-seventh Regional Committee.

The strategy highlights the importance of a people-centred approach, placing individuals and communities at the heart of health systems, including cancer care.

“WHO will continue to work with countries in their efforts to reduce the care gap in collaboration with other UN agencies and development partners,” she added.

“Additionally, partnerships will be strengthened with communities, civil societies, private sector and other stakeholders. It is only with joint effort led by governments, supported by WHO and partners, and through collaboration that we will be better equipped to tackle the rising cancer burden,” the WHO SERO head said.