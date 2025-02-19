Women should cover up to play: Islamists force cancellation of girls football matches across Bangladesh

A women’s football tournament in northern Bangladesh was cancelled after Islamist groups protested against the event, labelling it "un-Islamic," the BBC reported. The incident has sparked concerns over the growing influence of religious hardliners in the country, which is currently under an interim administration following the ousting of its previous government.

Seventeen-year-old Asha Roy was among the players who had travelled to Rangpur for the match, only to be sent home by local authorities fearing potential unrest. “I was frustrated and frightened. We had never faced such a situation before,” she told the BBC.

The cancellation was triggered by a demonstration planned by the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, a hardline Islamist group that opposes women playing football. The BBC noted that this was the third time in two weeks that a women’s football match had been scrapped due to pressure from religious extremists.