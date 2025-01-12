Los Angeles wildfires: Rising winds hamper firefighting efforts, threatening homes and key landmarks

Firefighters on Sunday struggled to contain massive wildfires around Los Angeles as strong winds drove the flames toward previously unaffected neighbourhoods, threatening some of the city's iconic landmarks.

At least 16 people were confirmed dead from the fires that have ripped through the city, leaving communities in ruins and testing the mettle of thousands of firefighters -- and millions of California residents.

Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said in a statement Saturday evening.

Teams with cadaver dogs were combing through the rubble, with several people known to be missing and fears that the death toll will grow.

Fears mounted as winds threatened to push the fires toward the J. Paul Getty Museum, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the densely populated San Fernando Valley, prompting new evacuation warnings and leaving more homeowners on alert.

In some areas, the fire had turned houses to ashes and left streaks of molten metal flowing from burnt-out cars.

Footage from the Mandeville Canyon area showed one home consumed, with a wall of flame licking up a hillside to menace others.

A brief lull in the wind was rapidly giving way to gusts that forecasters warned would feed the blazes for days to come.

"Critical fire-weather conditions will unfortunately ramp up again today for southern California and last through at least early next week," the National Weather Service said. It added that this may lead to "the spread of ongoing fires as well as the development of new ones."

By Saturday evening, Cal Fire reported the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth and Hurst fires had consumed about 62 square miles (160 square kilometers), an area larger than San Francisco. The Palisades and Eaton fires accounted for 59 square miles (nearly 153 square kilometers).

In a briefing posted online Saturday evening, Michael Traum of the California Office of Emergency Services said 150,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders, with more than 700 people taking refuge in nine shelters.

Crews from California and nine other states are part of the ongoing response that includes 1,354 fire engines, 84 aircraft and more than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico, he said.

With Cal Fire reporting containment of the Palisades Fire at 11% and the Eaton Fire at 15% on Saturday night, the fight is set to continue.

"Weather conditions are still critical and another round of strong winds is expected starting Monday," Traum said.