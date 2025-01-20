Pope says Trump's planned deportations would be 'calamity'

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis said Sunday US President-elect Donald Trump's promised large-scale deportation operation of undocumented migrants would be "a calamity".

Trump, who returns to the White House on Monday, has pledged to take a hardline stance against an estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.

"If it is true, it will be a calamity, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay", Francis said during an interview with Italian television channel Nove.

The Republican billionaire has vowed to carry out "the largest deportation operation in American history," though any deportation program will face legal challenges, as well as potential refusals by some countries to accept deportees.