'Devastating blow to global climate...': Euphoria and anguish as Trump era begins

Donald Trump's inauguration, quite ironically on Martin Luther King Day, went off on expected lines and there was a flurry of activities immediately after that as if Trump meant "Business". Yes, Business with a capital "B".

The 47th President of the United States of America, in his inaugural address, criticised the previous administration, reiterated that God saved him during the assassination attempt, and promised to usher in a new “golden age” in America, even as he promised to give a great time for cartoonists and meme makers who lampooned him on social media.

Among the slew of executive orders he signed, Trump extended TikTok operations for 75 days and directed government agencies not to infringe on the free speech of Americans. He pardoned about 1,500 of his supporters who have been charged in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol uprising, using his sweeping clemency powers. He also signed an order to withdraw from the ambitious Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

“I am immediately withdrawing from the unfair one-sided Paris climate accord,” he said.

Trump supporters are in an upbeat mood as they praise his swift executive actions upon his return to the White House. His critics however, derided his planned mass deporations and a rollback in diversity, equity and inclusion policies. Others, according to Reuters, said that they tuned out the inauguration altogether.

According to Reuters, more than a dozen interviews with Americans nationwide indicated that the country remains polarized even as Trump in his inaugural address sought to portray himself as a "peacemaker and unifier." Still his speech was often sharply partisan as he promised a crackdown on illegal immigration and plans to usher in a sweeping agenda to reshape the federal government.

Some of Trump's orders, according to the Associated Press, revive priorities from his first administration that his predecessor had rolled back, including forcing asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico and finishing the border wall. Others launched sweeping new strategies, like an effort to end automatic citizenship for anyone born in America and ending use of a Biden-era app used by nearly a million migrants to enter America.

Actual execution of such a far-reaching immigration agenda is certain to face legal and logistical challenges, the report said

But in a concrete sign of how the changes quickly played out, migrants who had appointments to enter the US using the CBP One app saw them canceled minutes after Trump was sworn in, and Mexico agreed to allow people seeking US asylum to remain south of the American border while awaiting their court cases.