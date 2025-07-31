Trump-Medvedev exchange veers into nuclear rhetoric amid India tariffs and Ukraine pressure

A public clash between US President Donald Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev escalated into Cold War-style rhetoric this week, as veiled nuclear threats resurfaced following Washington’s renewed pressure on Russia over Ukraine and punitive tariffs on India.

In a post on Truth Social early Thursday, Trump lashed out at Medvedev, calling him a “failed former President of Russia” who was “entering very dangerous territory.” The warning came in response to Medvedev’s criticism of Trump’s recently shortened deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, which was reduced from 50 days to just 10 to 12.

Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded hours later with a sharp and symbolic reference to the “Dead Hand,” a Cold War-era Soviet nuclear command system reportedly designed to automatically launch a retaliatory strike if Russia’s leadership were incapacitated.

“Let him remember his favourite movies about ‘The Walking Dead,’ as well as how dangerous the non-existent in nature ‘Dead Hand’ can be,” Medvedev said on Telegram, mocking Trump’s tone while alluding to the possibility of uncontrollable escalation.