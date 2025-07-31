Trump-Medvedev exchange veers into nuclear rhetoric amid India tariffs and Ukraine pressure

A public clash between US President Donald Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev escalated into Cold War-style rhetoric this week, as veiled nuclear threats resurfaced following Washington’s renewed pressure on Russia over Ukraine and punitive tariffs on India.
In a post on Truth Social early Thursday, Trump lashed out at Medvedev, calling him a “failed former President of Russia” who was “entering very dangerous territory.” The warning came in response to Medvedev’s criticism of Trump’s recently shortened deadline for Russia to reach a peace deal in Ukraine, which was reduced from 50 days to just 10 to 12.
Medvedev, who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, responded hours later with a sharp and symbolic reference to the “Dead Hand,” a Cold War-era Soviet nuclear command system reportedly designed to automatically launch a retaliatory strike if Russia’s leadership were incapacitated.
“Let him remember his favourite movies about ‘The Walking Dead,’ as well as how dangerous the non-existent in nature ‘Dead Hand’ can be,” Medvedev said on Telegram, mocking Trump’s tone while alluding to the possibility of uncontrollable escalation.
Though never officially acknowledged by Moscow, the existence of the Dead Hand was confirmed in 2011 by a retired commander of Russia’s Strategic Missile Forces, who claimed it could be reactivated if necessary.
Medvedev’s latest remarks followed Trump’s economic threats aimed not only at Russia but also at India. In the same post Thursday, Trump criticised India’s continued energy and defence ties with Moscow. “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” he wrote. The statement came after his announcement of a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports and broader warnings of “secondary tariffs” against countries maintaining trade with Russia.
The standoff between Trump and Medvedev reflects rising global tensions over the war in Ukraine and growing discomfort in Washington over the resilience of the Russia-India energy corridor. It also coincides with US efforts to dissuade BRICS nations, particularly India, China, and Brazil, from undermining sanctions by continuing to buy Russian oil.
Medvedev, who was once seen as a liberal reformer and a potential bridge to the West during his presidency from 2008 to 2012, has recast himself as one of the most confrontational voices within Russia’s leadership. His frequent social media posts now include warnings of nuclear conflict, accusations of civilisational threats, and regular denunciations of the West. Analysts believe these statements reflect the Kremlin’s strategic posture and are not made independently.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has remained silent on Trump’s ultimatum. The Kremlin has said only that it is monitoring the situation. Observers suggest that Trump’s decision to target Medvedev rather than Putin may be intentional. It allows the US President to appear tough on Russia while keeping open the possibility of direct negotiations with Putin.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, added to the tensions earlier this week when he warned countries buying Russian oil that their economies would be “torn apart.” “If you keep buying cheap Russian oil to allow this war to continue, we’re going to crush your economy,” Graham told Fox News.