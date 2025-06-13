Iran launches missiles at Israel; multiple blasts heard across Jerusalem, Khamenei vows revenge

Air‑raid sirens rang out across Jerusalem and other parts of Israel Friday evening, as the Israeli military confirmed detection of dozens of ballistic missiles launched from Iran.

AFP journalists in Jerusalem reported hearing loud booms similar to those associated with missile interceptions, while Israeli TV broadcast dramatic images of smoke rising in Tel Aviv following what appeared to be strikes . As of now, there are no confirmed reports of casualties.

Shortly after the attacks, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel's deadly attacks on his country will "bring it to ruin", vowing retaliation.

"The armed forces of the Islamic republic will inflict heavy blows upon this malevolent enemy," Khamenei said in a televised speech, adding that the consequences of the Israeli attack "will bring it to ruin".

This exchange follows an intense escalation earlier Friday, when Israel conducted “Operation Rising Lion,” launching its largest-ever pre‑emptive strike on Iranian nuclear and military targets, including Natanz, Fordow, Isfahan and Tehran, killing senior commanders and nuclear scientists.

Iran responded with missile and drone retaliation, possibly involving over 100 drones, many of which were intercepted.

Meanwhile, a fresh wave of explosions rocked multiple regions across Iran on Friday evening.

Shortly after the fresh strikes Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei said Iranian forces “will leave Israel helpless”.

Iranian state media reported blasts in western Tehran Province, including the cities of Shahriar and Malard, as well as in the Chitgar neighborhood within Tehran itself. Additional reports noted an explosion in Pakdasht, located southeast of the capital.

A significant explosion was also reported in Isfahan, a central Iranian city that hosts several nuclear facilities.

According to the Mehr news agency, the blast occurred late Friday, though specific details remain scarce.

The latest tweet from Israeli military said. "The IDF attacked the nuclear site in the Isfahan region

At this moment, Air Force fighter jets have completed an attack on the Iranian regime's nuclear site in the Isfahan area, under precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch.

The site is undergoing a process of 'reconversion' of enriched uranium. This is the next stage after uranium enrichment in the process of producing nuclear weapons.

The attack destroyed a structure for producing metallic uranium, infrastructure for converting enriched uranium, laboratories, and other infrastructure."