G7 leaders discuss Ukraine, try to salvage their summit after Trump's early exit

KANANASKIS: Six of the Group of Seven leaders discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and international cooperation on some non-military issues, wrapping up a summit that was forced to demonstrate how the wealthy nations' club still can shape world events despite the early departure of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his counterparts from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Japan were joined during Tuesday's final sessions by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO chief Mark Rutte. They focused on Russia's relentless war on its neighbor at what has essentially become just the G6.

Zelenskyy said of overnight Russian attacks that killed 15 people and injured 150-plus in his country, "Our families had a very difficult night, one of the biggest attacks from the very beginning of this war."

"We need support from allies and I'm here," Zelenskyy said. He added, "We are ready for the peace negotiations, unconditional ceasefire. I think it's very important. But for this, we need pressure."

Carney said the attack "underscores the importance of standing in total solidarity with Ukraine." He also invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to participate and the two countries agreed to work toward restoring new top envoys to each other.

That came after Canada and India expelled each other's top diplomats last year, over the killing of a Sikh Canadian activist in Canada and allegations of other crimes.

The remaining leaders agreed to jointly attempt to combat what they called non-market policies that could jeopardize global access to critical minerals. They also pledged to limit the downsides of artificial intelligence on jobs and the environment, while still embracing the potential of the "technological revolution."

But though the summit was meant to showcase unity on top global issues, no joint statement on the conflict in Ukraine was released.

Zelenskyy had been set to meet with Trump while world leaders were gathering in the Canadian Rocky Mountain resort of Kananaskis, but that was scrapped. The U.S. also previously signed an agreement granting American access to Ukraine's vast mineral resources.