Pakistan welcomes Court of Arbitration's ruling on J&K hydroelectric projects

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague over two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir and indicated its readiness for talks with India on issues relating to Indus Waters Treaty.

The "high priority", at this point, is that "India and Pakistan find a way back to a meaningful dialogue, including on the application of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT)," Pakistan said in a statement released early on Saturday.

India on Friday strongly rejected the ruling saying it has never recognised the so-called framework for dispute resolution with Pakistan.

India rejects this so-called "supplemental award", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, referring to the ruling in the case related to Pakistan's objections to Kishenganga and Ratle hydropower projects.