Bangladesh situation affects me very much, Yunus has long way to go to resolve impasse: Amartya Sen

Expressing deep concern over the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said his friend Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser of the neighbouring country's interim government, is taking significant steps but has a long road ahead to resolve the impasse.

Sen said the situation in Bangladesh had deeply affected him and he was concerned about how the country would navigate the challenges.

In an exclusive interview with PTI at his Santiniketan home in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Sen emphasised that Bangladesh, which has largely kept communal forces like Jamaat in check, should continue its admirable commitment to secularism.

"The situation in Bangladesh affects me deeply because I have a strong Bengali sense of identity," Sen told PTI.

"I have spent a lot of time in Dhaka and began my school education there. Aside from Dhaka, I often visited my ancestral home in Manikganj. On my maternal side, I regularly visited Bikrampur, particularly Sonarang. These places have deep personal significance for me. Like many others, I am worried about how Bangladesh will overcome its current challenges," he said.