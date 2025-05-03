Play your cardinals right: Betting on next pope gains popularity ahead of the conclave

ROME: Next week's conclave to elect the successor to Pope Francis as leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics is a solemn affair steeped in centuries-old traditions.

But far from the Sistine Chapel where cloistered cardinals will cast votes, people are placing bets on who will be chosen as the next pope.

From cash bets on websites to online games modeled after fantasy football leagues and casual wagers among friends and families, the popularity of guessing and gambling on the future of the papacy is increasing worldwide, experts and participants say.

It's even topped the Europa League soccer tournament and Formula One drivers' championship, said Sam Eaton, UK manager for Oddschecker, a leading online platform analyzing odds across sports, events and other betting markets. "There's a huge level of interest globally," he said.

"I don't think we've had a market like this where we've had so many countries interested in seeing odds."

Around the world, thousands of bets on next pope

Hundreds of thousands of people from some 140 countries have visited Oddschecker to review each cardinal's chances of becoming the next pope, Eaton said. He noted special eagerness in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the United States.

In the UK, about 30,000 pounds (almost $40,000) have been wagered with one leading online betting platform as of this week, Eaton said—a far cry from 1.2 million pounds on the singing contest Eurovision but still noteworthy as a trend, with the conclave days away.

"Betting on the next pope is definitely a niche market in the grand scheme of things, but it generates global interest," said Lee Phelps, a spokesman for William Hill, one of the UK's biggest bookmakers.

"Since April 21, we've taken thousands of bets, and it's the busiest of all our non-sports betting markets," said Phelps, who expects a surge in interest once the conclave begins Wednesday.

Betting on elections, papal conclaves and all manner of global events is almost a tradition of its own in the UK, but such betting is not legal in the United States. BetMGM, one of the world's top sports-betting companies, said it would not have any bets up.

But Eaton noted that in the unregulated, illegal space, one of the biggest sites has $10 million wagered so far in pope bets.