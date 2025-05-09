Trump urges de-escalation 'as quickly as possible': White House on India-Pakistan conflict

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict between India and Pakistan de-escalate "as quickly as possible", the White House said on Friday.

The comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came as military action between India and Pakistan intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor early Wednesday.

India's strike was a powerful retaliation to the Pahalgam massacre on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

"The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office," Leavitt said.

"This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in," Leavitt added.

She was responding to a question about the US efforts to mediate or have an impact on the conflict between India and Pakistan.