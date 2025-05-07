It is so terrible, hope they can stop now: Trump on Indo-Pak tensions post Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump wants India and Pakistan to stop and work it out after India carried out precision air strikes at nine identified terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

"It is so terrible. I get along with both. I know both very well, I want to see work it out, I want to see them stop. Hopefully they can stop now," he said.

"They have done tit for tat. So hopeful they can stop now," Trump added.

Indian forces, under Operation Sindoor, hit four targets in Pakistan and five in PoK, using specialised munitions. The strikes were aimed at dismantling the infrastructure of terrorist groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Shortly after the 25-minute operation concluded, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval started engaging with his counterparts in major world capitals to explain the rationale behind the strikes.

Among those briefed were US NSA Marco Rubio, UK NSA Jonathan Powell, Saudi NSA Musaid Al Aiban, UAE NSA Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, UAE NSC Secretary General Ali Al Shamsi, Russian NSA Sergei Shoigu, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, French Diplomatic Adviser Emmanuel Bonne, and Japan’s NSA Masataka Okano.