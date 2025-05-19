Israel says will allow 'basic' aid into Gaza after nearly three months of blockade

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israel announced Sunday it will allow a limited amount of humanitarian aid into Gaza after a nearly three-month blockade, days after global experts on food security warned of famine.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a “starvation crisis” would jeopardise Israel’s new military offensive in Gaza, and his Cabinet approved a decision to allow a “basic” amount of food into the territory of over two million people.

It was not immediately clear when aid would enter Gaza, or how. The Israeli military body in charge of overseeing aid did not comment. Israel has been trying to impose a new aid system, despite objections by aid workers. Netanyahu said Israel would work to ensure that aid does not reach militants.

Israel imposed the blockade starting March 2, cutting off all food, medicine and other supplies to Gaza, while pressing Hamas to accept new ceasefire terms. Israel resumed the war days later, shattering a two-month truce.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel said it launched “extensive” new ground operations in its new offensive — the largest since the ceasefire.

Airstrikes killed at least 103 people, including dozens of children, hospitals and medics said. The bombardment also forced northern Gaza's main hospital to close as it reported direct strikes.

Israel wants Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire that would free hostages from Gaza but not necessarily end the war.

Hamas says it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a path to ending the war as part of any deal.

“When the Jews want a truce, Hamas refuses, and when Hamas wants a truce, the Jews refuse it. Both sides agree to exterminate the Palestinian people,” said Jabaliya resident Abu Mohammad Yassin, who was among those fleeing the new offensive on foot or in donkey carts.

“For God’s sake, have mercy on us. We are tired of displacement.”

Israel's military, which recently called up tens of thousands of reservists, said the ground operations are throughout the Palestinian territory's north and south. Israel’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, said that plans include “dissecting” the strip.