US to deny visas to foreign officials who 'censor' Americans online

The United States will begin refusing visas to foreign officials who attempt to censor Americans online, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Wednesday, in a move aimed at punishing what he called "flagrant censorship actions" against US tech firms and citizens.

Rubio, who has faced criticism for revoking US visas from activists critical of Israel, did not name individuals targeted under the new policy.

But he has recently signaled interest in taking action against Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who has clashed with X owner Elon Musk over disinformation on the platform.

The Trump administration, which has also condemned efforts by allies like Germany and Britain to regulate hate speech, says it is now turning its focus to protecting American speech abroad.

Rubio called it "unacceptable" for foreign officials to threaten Americans with arrest or penalties in their countries over online posts, warning that those demanding takedowns or moderation of content on US platforms could face visa bans.

America's top diplomat added that the US will begin to restrict visas to foreign nationals who are responsible for censorship of protected expression in the United States.

"It is unacceptable for foreign officials to issue or threaten arrest warrants on US citizens or US residents for social media posts on American platforms while physically present on US soil," he said in a statement.

"It is similarly unacceptable for foreign officials to demand that American tech platforms adopt global content moderation policies or engage in censorship activity that reaches beyond their authority and into the United States," Rubio added.

"We will not tolerate encroachments upon American sovereignty, especially when such encroachments undermine the exercise of our fundamental right to free speech."