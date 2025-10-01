Ex-UK PM Tony Blair returns to Middle East peace efforts forefront, his long experience is both strength and weakness

“Well, he was a colossal failure in the many years that he was the special envoy of the Quartet,'' said Nomi Bar-Yaacov, a Mideast expert at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy. "They didn’t achieve much.”

Blair quit in 2015 with little to show in the way of progress toward a Palestinian state. That was long before the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel ignited the latest war and further poisoned hopes for peace and stability.

Recently Blair has been part of high-level planning talks with the U.S. and others about the future of Gaza.

In a statement, Blair said Trump’s “bold and intelligent” plan offers “the best chance” of ending the Gaza war. He did not mention his own potential role.

A contentious politician

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Trump’s announcement of a peace plan was “profoundly welcome” and called “on all sides to come together and to work with the U.S. administration to finalize this agreement and bring it into reality.” He didn’t mention Blair’s potential involvement.

Blair remains a divisive figure in the Labour Party, praised by some for winning three consecutive elections but forever tarnished in the eyes of others because of the war.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting acknowledged that “there’ll be some people who look at Tony Blair and his legacy in Iraq and will raise eyebrows to say the least about whether he’s the right man to be involved in this.”

But he noted that Blair played a key role in ending decades of violence in Northern Ireland with the 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, experience that could prove essential in the Middle East.

Michael Stephens, an international security expert at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said that Blair being given a role in a transitional Gaza authority “has rings of 2003 about it, so it feels uncomfortable.

“But if it brings ceasefire it may not be the worst option,” he said.

War-weary Palestinians from Gaza expressed little enthusiasm for Blair.

“Blair is rejected by the people,” said Hussein Dhaher, a displaced man from Gaza’s northern town of Beit Hanoun. “This man has the blood of Iraqis on his hands. He only brings ruin and destruction.”

Umm Mohammed, a history teacher who shelters with her family in Gaza City, wondered why a Palestinian leader could not have been found instead of Blair.

“This man is hated in the region because of his role in destroying Iraq, and he won’t bring anything good to us Palestinians,” she said.