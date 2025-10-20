US envoys in Tel Aviv to discuss Gaza ceasefire; at least 45 Palestinians killed by Israel in deadly strikes

The top US envoys to the Middle East conflict arrived in Israel on Monday to inspect progress on the Gaza plan after Israel's attacks threatened to wreck the fragile ceasefire.

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom border crossing in to Gaza for aid shipments, a security official and a humanitarian source said, after it was closed briefly on Sunday.

Israel on Sunday launched several attacks on Gaza, in clear violation of the ceasefire deal, kiling at least 45 Palestinians, including children. Journalists and medical professionals were among those killed in the attacks. Israel also blocked the entry of humanitarian assistance into the famine-struck enclave.

Six people were killed when Israeli forces targeted a displaced people’s tent in the Nuseirat refugee camp. Six others were killed in an attack on a group of civilians in northern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Civil Defence.

Israel said the attacks were in response to Hamas killing its soldiers and violating the ceasefire. However, acording to Al Jazeera, Trump administration officials said that the killing of two Israeli soldiers was the result of an Israeli bulldozer running over unexploded ordnance.

According to Gaza's media office, Israel has committed up to 80 violations since the US-brokered ceasefire with Hamas came into effect on October 10. At least 97 Palestinians have been killed and over 230 wounded in these attacks.