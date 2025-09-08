Navarro calls India’s Russian oil trade ‘blood money’, lashes out ‘bull** **’ at X after platform fact-checks

When X intervened with community notes, pointing out that India’s purchases were legal, aimed at energy security, and did not violate sanctions, Navarro lashed out at the platform’s billionaire owner Elon Musk. He wrote: “Wow. Elon Musk is letting propaganda into people’s posts. That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn’t buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukrainians. Stop taking American jobs.”

The community notes on X repeatedly rebutted Navarro’s claims, stressing that India’s energy procurement is a sovereign decision and does not breach international law. The notes also underlined what they described as Washington’s “double standards,” highlighting that the US itself continues to import billions worth of commodities from Russia, including uranium and minerals, even while pressuring India.

Navarro escalated his attack further by alleging that “foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic U.S. economics and politics.” His earlier remark of “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people,” was also flagged by X's community notes as baseless, divisive and hypocritical meddling in India’s internal affairs.

When this was also fact checked, he posted as a thread: "On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?

The controversy comes against the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington. Navarro has been directly accusing India of profiting from Russian oil imports and harming both the US and the conflict in Ukraine.

Relations have soured after President Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, including an additional 25 per cent duty explicitly tied to India’s Russian crude purchases. India described the move as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,” questioning why it had been singled out when no such punitive measures were imposed on China, the largest importer of Russian oil.