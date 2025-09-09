Day 2 | Nepal protests: PM Oli resigns after agitators enter office, set residence on fire

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday as massive anti-government protests led by the country's students and youth continued for the second day with the demonstrators setting the PM's private residence on fire.

Oli stepped down shortly after hundreds of demonstrators entered his office shouting anti-government slogans. Hours before his resignation, the demonstrators set on fire the Nepalese leader's private residence in Balkot demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities.

Meanwhile, twenty one MPs of Rashtriya Swatantra Party, the fourth largest national party in Nepal, resigned en masse on Tuesday amid the violent protests.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.

The agitators torched the residence of Prime Minister Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar.

Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu, just a day after he resigned from his post following the police's use of force on youths protesting the government ban on social media sites left 19 people dead and over 300 others injured on Monday. Demonstrators are demanding Oli's resignation, saying the Home Minister's exit is not sufficient.

Meanwhile, major online news portals have strongly criticised Monday's police crackdown in Kathmandu, describing it as one of the deadliest days in Nepal's recent history.

Popular news portal Ukeraa.com described September 8 as "a black day" ,when the most number of demonstrators were killed in a single day in the history of Nepal." The media outlet demanded Oli's resignation.

Another news portal, Ratopati, accused the government of indiscriminately opening fire on protesting youths and students, describing the "cowardly action" as "highly deplorable."

The portal noted that the agitation, spearheaded by young Nepalis, was not politically motivated but fuelled by frustration over corruption, nepotism, unemployment and growing social disorder.