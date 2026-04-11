Pakistan PM meets US VP Vance, Iran's envoys as crucial peace talks begin

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met US Vice President JD Vance and an Iranian delegation in Islamabad on Saturday, as the country announced the start of peace talks to end the West Asia war.

"As the Islamabad Talks commenced today, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with His Excellency JD Vance, Vice President of the United States of America," the statement said.

"The Prime Minister reiterated that Pakistan looks forward to continue its facilitation of both sides in making progress towards sustainable peace in the region," it added.

Prior to meeting Vance, Sharif met with the Iranian government delegation led by parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met Sharif to discuss the terms of planned "make or break" negotiations.

The warring parties still appeared to be far apart on key issues -- including sanctions, Lebanon and the opening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz -- and made no attempt to hide their mutual suspicion.

Iran has previously said that any agreement on a permanent end to fighting must include the unfreezing of sanctioned Iranian assets and include an end to Israel's war on Hezbollah in Lebanon, which Vance has said will not be up for discussion in Islamabad.

According to Reuters, which cited a senior Iranian source, the United States has agreed to release Iranian frozen assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, a move welcomed as a sign of “seriousness” in reaching a deal with Washington. However, a senior US official denied the development, when asked by the AFP.