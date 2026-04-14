West Asia conflict could push 25 lakh Indians into poverty: UNDP report

A new report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned that the ongoing conflict in West Asia could push up to 2.5 million (25 lakh) Indians into poverty, with the country also likely to see a setback in human development progress.

In its report, Military Escalation in the Middle East: Human Development Impacts Across Asia and the Pacific, the UNDP said the conflict is "widening human development pressures across Asia and the Pacific."

"Through higher fuel, freight, and input costs, the shock is diminishing household purchasing power, raising food insecurity, straining public budgets, and weakening livelihoods," the report found.

The preliminary assessment, released on Tuesday, estimates that 8.8 million people globally could be pushed into poverty. It also warns that the escalation could cost the Asia-Pacific region up to $299bn.

In India, the number of people falling into poverty could rise from about 400,000 to 2.5 million, the report said.

Globally, the number of people pushed into poverty due to the conflict could increase from around 1.9 million to nearly 8.8 million across different scenarios. South Asia is expected to account for the largest share, ranging from about 1.7 million to more than 8 million, reflecting both its population size and its vulnerability to income and price shocks.

China is estimated to experience a more moderate increase in the number of people at risk of falling into poverty, from around 115,000 to over 620,000, reflecting small proportional changes applied to a very large population base.