PoK unrest: Shehbaz Sharif's PML(N) on back foot ahead of third-phase 'polls'; calls protesters 'patriots'

Months of violence and protests have put the PML (N) on the back foot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, even as the party, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his brother Nawaz, prepares to take charge of the region's so-called government.

Prime Minister's adviser Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said 99 per cent of the protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) are "patriotic" people.

He further said the political party's representatives would soon meet members of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) - a collective of activists that have been spearheading protests in the region.

Till a few days ago, the political party maintained that members of the banned terrorist group Tehrik-e Taliban were present among the protesters, to justify the government's crackdown on them.

Addressing a rally on Saturday, ahead of the third phase of "elections" in PoK, Sanaullah said: "Ninety-nine per cent of those associated with the Joint Awami Action Committee are our patriotic brothers."

India maintains that the entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of it.

New Delhi also asserts that Pakistan has been in "illegal and forcible occupation" of parts of these Union Territories.

Sanaullah further said on Saturday, "When the PML(N) government will be formed with two-third majority, it will sit with [Joint Awami] Action Committee representatives.

Their first task will be to resolve this issue."

In the two phases of the polls held so far, the establishment-backed PML(N) has won 25 seats - crossing the majority mark in the so-called assembly in PoK, which has 45 elected seats, amid widespread violence and allegations of massive rigging.

For the PML(N), it was a direct contest with the PPP, which is its coalition partner in the federal government.