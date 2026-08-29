Nepal flash flood toll climbs to 675; rescuers race against time amid fears of further flooding

The death toll in Nepal's devastating flash floods climbed to 675 on Saturday as rescuers continued to recover bodies, while renewed rainfall and rising water levels heightened fears of further flooding in the Bhotekoshi River basin.

Nearly 2,400 people remained missing, including at least 320 foreign nationals, while more than 4,400 people have been rescued or evacuated so far as rescuers race against time to reach remote settlements cut off by the destruction of roads and bridges.

Officials further said that the rescued ones included at least 261 foreign tourists who went “out of contact”. Of them, 167 were Indians, 40 Chinese, eight Ukrainians, four each from Germany and Malta, three from the US, and the rest were from Turkiye, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Italy, Oman, Belgium and Bulgaria.

So far, 675 bodies of the Bhotekoshi flood victims have been recovered from eight districts, according to a statement by Nepal Police.

The rescuers have recovered 246 bodies from Chitawan, 165 from Nawalparasi East, 63 from Nawalparasi West and 57 from Gorkha, it said.

Similarly, 45 bodies were recovered from Dhading district, 51 from Nuwakot, 35 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa district.

More than 15,000 security personnel have been mobilised for search and rescue operations, while helicopters have been making repeated sorties to evacuate stranded people and deliver relief supplies.

The disaster, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock in the Himalayan region near the Nepal-Tibet border, sent a massive torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages in several districts, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.

The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, became the main conduit for the floodwaters spreading downstream into central Nepal, causing the devastation.