From abdication to Diana, Harry and ex-Prince Andrew. A look at major British royal scandals

LONDON: Holding prestige but not power, Britain's monarchy is finely tuned to public sentiment.

That's been evident with the disgrace of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former prince who was arrested and held in custody for nearly 11 hours Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police are investigating whether Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential trade information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when the then-Prince Andrew was a UK trade envoy. The arrest is unrelated to allegations related to Epstein's sex trafficking.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in his association with Epstein but has not commented on the most recent allegations, which stem from the release of millions of pages of Epstein files by the US Justice Department.

For King Charles III, his younger brother's travails have overshadowed almost everything during his reign, now in its fourth year.

The king, who is also contending with an unspecified form of cancer, has to ensure that it is business as usual. The institution requires nothing less.

But the continuing investigations into Mountbatten-Windsor, the image of him slouched in the back of his chauffeur-driven car, seemingly shocked and confused, will not be easy to dislodge.

The king is doing his best to insulate the monarchy from any further scandals relating to Andrew and his connections with Epstein, who took his own life in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. He has stripped Andrew of all his titles and honors and banished him from his mansion near Windsor Castle.

Now, the king says, the law "must take its course.'' Where that course leads, nobody knows. For the British monarchy, it's potentially a crisis as grave as any it has experienced since its current iteration — the House of Windsor — was born more than a century ago.