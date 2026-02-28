In Iran attack, Trump seeks what he foreswore — regime change

WASHINGTON: Launching a major attack alongside Israel against Iran, US President Donald Trump is pursuing the goal he once adamantly rejected -- regime change.

Trump, who has ordered a military buildup in the Middle East unseen since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, made clear in a video address that his goal was to remove the cleric-run state that has long been a US nemesis.

Trump, who had publicly suggested for weeks a more limited goal of forcing a deal on Iran to end its nuclear program, said that Iran's missiles will be "obliterated" and said the United States would "annihilate" the Iranian navy.

Speaking to Iranians, Trump said: "When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take."

"This will be, probably, your only chance for generations," Trump said. "The hour of your freedom is at hand."

Indicating coordination, the son of Iran's late pro-Western shah, who was toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution, released his own address in which he called for Iranians to wait -- and then seize power.

"Stay vigilant and ready so that, at the appropriate time -- which I will announce to you precisely -- you can return to the streets for the final action," said Reza Pahlavi, who lives in exile in the Washington area.

Trump himself had long criticized US attempts to remake the Middle East.