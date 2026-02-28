Iran's Khamenei: A ruthless revolutionary at apex of Islamic republic faces his biggest challenge

PARIS: Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei, a pillar of its theocratic system since the Islamic revolution, has seen off a succession of crises throughout his rule with a mixture of repression and strategic manoeuvring but now could be facing his biggest challenge.

The United States and Israel launched strikes against targets in Iranian cities on Saturday, sparking a swift response from the Islamic republic whose Guards announced the launch of a wave of missile and drone attacks at Israel.

While the scope of the attack on Iran remains to be seen, it could range from limited to targeting the very apex of the leadership.

Khamenei, now 86, has dominated Iran for the last three-and-a-half decades since taking on the post for life in 1989 as leader of the Islamic revolution following the death of revolutionary founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

He has remained in power after overcoming 1999 student demonstrations, 2009 mass protests sparked by disputed presidential elections, and 2019 demonstrations that were brutally suppressed. He also survived the 2022-2023 "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement sparked by the death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.

Khamenei was forced to go into hiding during the 12-day war against Israel in June, which exposed deep Israeli intelligence penetration of the Islamic republic that led to the killing of key security officials in air strikes.

But he survived that war and, after nationwide protests again shook the Islamic republic earlier this year, he emerged defiant as ever.