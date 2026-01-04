Venezuelans wonder who's in charge as Trump claims contact with Maduro's deputy

Senior officials remain in place

Key Venezuelan officials appeared to have survived the military operation and held onto their jobs, at least for now. There was no immediate sign that the US was running Venezuela.

Rodríguez tried to project strength and unity among the ruling party's many factions, downplaying any hint of betrayal. In remarks on state television before the court decision, she demanded the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and denounced the US operation as a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter.

"There is only one president in this country, and his name is Nicolás Maduro," Rodríguez said, surrounded by top civilian officials and military commanders.

Seeking to assuage the jittery public, Venezuelan military officials struck a defiant tone in video messages, lashing out at Trump and vowing to stand up to US pressure.

"They have attacked us but will not break us," said Defense Minister Gen. Vladimir Padrino López, dressed in fatigues.

Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, among Maduro's top enforcers, urged Venezuelans to "get out on the streets" to defend the country's sovereignty. "These rats attacked and they will regret what they did," he said of the US.

Some Venezuelans heeded his call, rallying in support of the government and burning American flags in scattered gatherings across Caracas on Saturday. But most people stayed inside out of fear.

"What's happening is unprecedented," said Yanire Lucas, another Caracas resident, picking up pieces of glass from an explosion at a nearby military base that blew out the windows of her house.

"We're still on edge, and now we're unsure what to do."

No sign of a political transition

Trump indicated that Rodríguez had been sworn in already as president of Venezuela, per the transfer of power outlined in the constitution.

But state TV did not broadcast any swearing-in ceremony.

During Rodríguez's televised speech, a ticker at the bottom of the screen identified her as the vice president. She gave no sign that she would be cooperating with the US, and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"What is being done to Venezuela is an atrocity that violates international law," she said in her address. "History and justice will make the extremists who promoted this armed aggression pay."

The Venezuelan constitution also says a new election must be called within a month in the event of the president's absence. But experts have been debating whether the succession scenario would apply here, given the government's lack of popular legitimacy and the extraordinary US military intervention.